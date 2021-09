THURSDAY 9/9/2021 4:30 p.m.

CHILTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash in impacting traffic on WIS 57 from Killsnake Rd. to County E in Calumet County.

WisDOT reports both the north and south lanes are blocked by law enforcement. They estimate the closure to take two hours.

The Calumet County Sheriffs Department is at the scene.

