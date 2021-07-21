UPDATE: Crash on I-41 at Gillett St in Outagamie Co. cleared, all lanes open

WEDNESDAY, 7/21/2021 3:09 p.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT says the crash is now clear and all lanes of traffic are back open.

Original: Crash impacts northbound traffic on I-41 at Gillett St in Outagamie Co.

WEDNESDAY 7/21/2021 2:38 p.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash is impacting traffic driving north on I-41 at Gillett Street in Outagamie County.

According to WisDOT, the crash has closed the left lane for an estimated hour near Appleton.

The Outagamie County Sheriffs Department is responding.

