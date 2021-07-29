LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

UPDATE: Motorcycle accident leaves driver with life-threatening injuries, WIS 23 lanes back open

WisDOT
THURSDAY, 7/29/2021 9:22 p.m.

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – A 39-year-old man has life-threatening injuries after a motorcycle accident on Highway 23.

According to a release, the Sheboygan County Emergency Communications Center received multiple 911 calls around 8 p.m. Thursday, July 29, that referenced an accident near County Road M.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department says a motorcyclist was driving down State Highway 23 when it left the road.

When deputies arrived, they identified the driver as a 39-year-old Cascade man who had life-threatening injuries.

He was then transported by helicopter ambulance to the ThedaCare Regional Medical Center for treatment.

All lanes of traffic impacted by the crash on WIS 23 are back open.

The accident is still under investigation.

Original Story: Crash impacts traffic driving west on WIS 23 near Sheboygan Falls

THURSDAY, 7/29/2021 8:28 p.m.

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash has affected all west lanes on WIS 23 at Willow Road.

According to WisDOT, it may take two hours to clear all of the blocked lanes.

The Sheboygan County Sheriffs Department is responding.

Local 5 will update this article when more information becomes available.

Local Sports

