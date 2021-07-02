FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

UPDATE: All lanes on I-41 at JJ cleared

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
FRIDAY 7/2/2021 4:42 p.m.

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes are open on I-41 northbound at JJ after an Friday afternoon crash temporarily closed the lane.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation, (WisDOT) reported that the median is now open for vehicular travel.

Original Story: Crash impacts traffic going north on I-41 at JJ in Outagamie County

FRIDAY 7/2/2021 4:20 p.m.

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash is impacting traffic for people driving north on I-41 at JJ in Outagamie County.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the estimated time it will take for traffic to go back to normal will be one hour. Right now the crash has closed the median.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department is responding.

Local 5 will update this story when more information becomes available.

D1 State Championship Kyle Malzhan

Marinette's season wraps up in state semifinal