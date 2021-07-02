UPDATE: All lanes on I-41 at JJ cleared

FRIDAY 7/2/2021 4:42 p.m.

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes are open on I-41 northbound at JJ after an Friday afternoon crash temporarily closed the lane.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation, (WisDOT) reported that the median is now open for vehicular travel.

Original Story: Crash impacts traffic going north on I-41 at JJ in Outagamie County

FRIDAY 7/2/2021 4:20 p.m.

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash is impacting traffic for people driving north on I-41 at JJ in Outagamie County.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the estimated time it will take for traffic to go back to normal will be one hour. Right now the crash has closed the median.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department is responding.

