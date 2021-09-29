UPDATE: Crash cleared early, lanes open on WIS 441 near Appleton

WEDNESDAY 9/29/2021 3:22 p.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT reports all lanes of traffic are now open, earlier than anticipated.

Original Story: Crash impacts traffic traveling south on WIS 441 at Lake Park Road near Appleton

WEDNESDAY 9/29/2021 3:06 p.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash is impacting traffic traveling south on WIS 441 at Lake Park Road near Appleton.

According to WisDOT, the right lane is closed and the estimated time for the crash to be cleared is two hours.

The Outagamie County Sheriffs Department is at the scene.

