Crash in Dodge Co. kills two, including 6-month-old baby, driver identified

TRENTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities have released information regarding a fatal crash that killed two people in Dodge County.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, on June 15 around 4 p.m., authorities responded to a reported crash on STH 33 in the Township of Trenton. The crash involved three vehicles.

The initial investigation showed that a Nissan was stopped trying to make a left turn and a Hyundai was stopped behind the Nissan. A Ford Transit van then hit the Hyundai, which then caused the Hyundai to hit the Nissan.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office provided updates to each of the passengers in all three vehicles:

Nissan 61-year-old female driver received minor injuries

Hyundai 63-year-old female driver received injuries 36-year-old passenger (left rear) received injuries and was transported to a hospital by helicopter 68-year-old passenger (front right) pronounced dead at the scene 6-month-old passenger (rear right) pronounced dead at the scene

Ford Transit van 26-year-old driver, Justin Bobholz, received minor injuries



The crash remains under investigation, and the other identities of those involved have not been released.

