Crash in Door County closes all lanes on WIS 57, near Mathey Road & Hwy 42

DOOR Co., Wis. (WFRV)- The WisDOT released information about a crash on the WIS 57 in the Door County area.

The initial report places the crash around 2:24 p.m. on Tuesday, December 21.

The incident is in between Mathey Road and Highway 42 when heading down the 57, according to the release, and all lanes heading both North and Southbound are temporarily closed.

Door County Sheriff’s Department is the leading agency on the accident. They estimated the closure to last well over two hours. No details regarding the cause of the accident, nor if any injures have been reported have been released at this time.

Officials have not provided alternative routes around the area of the accident. Local Five will continue to update this story when new details emerge.

