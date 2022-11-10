THURSDAY, 11/10/2022, 3:20 p.m.

SISTER BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update regarding the crash on WIS 57 at Canterbury Lane in Door County.

According to WisDOT, the crash is already taken care of, and all lanes are back open at this time.

There still is no word on what caused the accident or if anyone involved sustained injuries.

Local 5 News will update this if any additional information is made available.

Crash in Door County closes WIS 57 near Sister Bay

THURSDAY, 11/10/2022, 2:45 p.m.

SISTER BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting a crash on WIS 57 at Canterbury Lane in Door County.

According to WisDOT, all lanes on WIS 57 for both north and southbound traffic are blocked as a result of the crash, which reportedly happened around 2:45 p.m.

The Door County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene and handling the crash. It’s expected to take around two hours to clear.

There is no word on what caused the crash or if there are any injuries at this time. Stick with Local 5 News, as we will update this article when more details are provided.