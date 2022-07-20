EGG HARBOR, Wis. (WFRV) – The Door County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash in Egg Harbor around 9 p.m. on July 19.

According to a release, when a Door County Sheriff’s deputy arrived, he noticed one man lying next to a vehicle that was ‘fully engulfed in flames.’

While the deputy was tending to a victim who was lying on the road, the 2002 Dodge pickup truck began to explode in a series of ‘small explosions.’ Shortly after safely moving the victim away from the truck, the Egg Harbor Fire Department arrived to put out the fire.

Authorities say that is when a second victim was found, deceased inside the vehicle.

The surviving victim was transported from the scene by an ambulance and then transferred to a Green Bay hospital by helicopter.

Deputies say that the crash occurred on Heritage Lake Road just north of the intersection with County Highway E.

The release states that a preliminary investigation shows that speed and alcohol appear to be contributing factors to the crash. The investigation shows that the truck went into a ditch and struck a tree and a utility pole after the driver lost control of the vehicle.

This is an ongoing investigation and Local 5 will update this story when more information is released.