EGG HARBOR, Wis. (WFRV) – WIS 42 in Egg Harbor is closed in both directions due to a crash.

According to officials, the crash happened at 8:15 a.m. Wednesday morning. The incident has closed both northbound and southbound traffic from County T to Hillside Road.

The estimated duration of the closure is two hours.

There is no information on the cause of the accident.

