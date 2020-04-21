Closings
FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Crash in Langlade County results in death of Outagamie resident

Local News

LANGLADE, Wis. (WFRV) – A two-vehicle crash in Langlade County on Tuesday has resulted in the death of a 55-year-old Outagamie resident.

The Langlade County Sheriff’s Office says at around noon, the Langlade County Dispatch Center received a report of a two-vehicle crash located at the intersection of STH 55 and CTH A in the Town of Langlade.

Officials say both vehicles involved in the incident were only occupied by the drivers.

Authorities confirm that upon arrival, one of the drivers, a 55-year-old man from Outagamie County was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies say the driver of the second vehicle was airlifted to a local hospital. His condition remains unknown at this time.

The Langlade County Sheriff’s Office notes that this accident remains under investigation and the Wisconsin State Patrol Reconstruction Unit has been requested to assist.

Local 5 News will update this story as it develops.

