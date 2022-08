Wisconsin Department of Transportation logo with the Mason Street bridge.

MARIBEL, Wis. (WFRV) – According to WisDOT, a crash in Manitowoc County will close down the left lane on I-43 south for about two hours.

The crash occurred in Maribel and will shut down one lane of traffic between Zander Road to Devil’s River on I-43.

The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Department is responding to the scene and estimates that it will be cleared within two hours.

No other information was provided.

Local 5 will update this story when more information is received.