TEXAS, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead and three others are injured following a single-vehicle crash Wednesday night in Marathon County.

According to a release from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, officials responded just before 9:00 p.m. to a reported crash near the intersection of County Road W and Alamo Road in the Town of Texas.

Deputies say the incident only involved one vehicle but had four people inside, one of whom was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities report that two of the other people in the vehicle were taken by ambulance to the hospital with what they called “significant injuries” and the fourth person in the vehicle suffered only minor injuries.

Officials mentioned that the incident led to a four-and-a-half-hour closure of all lanes of County Highway W.

At this time, deputies with the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office say no other information is available and the crash is under investigation.