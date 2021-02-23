FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

UPDATE: All lanes open for ramp from US-10 EB to I-41 SB in Menasha

TUESDAY 2/23/2021 6:11 a.m.

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes are now open after a crash closed all lanes on the ramp from US-10 eastbound to I-41 southbound.

There is still no information on the cause of the crash, as well as no information on any injuiries.

Local 5 will update this story is any more information becomes available.

ORIGINAL: Crash in Menasha closes ramp from US-10 EB to I-41 SB

TUESDAY 2/23/2021 5:35 a.m.

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A report from law enforcement says that all lanes on the ramp from US-10 eastbound to I-41 southbound are closed due to a crash.

There is no information on the cause of the crash, first responders are on the scene.

Authorities say the expected duration is two hours.

Local 5 will update this story as more infromation becomes available.

