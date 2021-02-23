UPDATE: All lanes open for ramp from US-10 EB to I-41 SB in Menasha

TUESDAY 2/23/2021 6:11 a.m.
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes are now open after a crash closed all lanes on the ramp from US-10 eastbound to I-41 southbound.
There is still no information on the cause of the crash, as well as no information on any injuiries.
Local 5 will update this story is any more information becomes available.
