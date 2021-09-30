Crash in Oconto County closes all lanes of WIS 64

BRAZEAU, Wis. (WFRV) – Both directions of WIS 64 are closed in Oconto County after a crash at Swenty Road.

According to officials, the incident happened around 6:50 a.m. and the duration of the closure is expected to last over two hours.

The crash happened in the town of Brazeau at Swenty Road.

The alternate for westbound traffic is: south on Swenty Rd to Ucil Lake Rd north back to WIS 64. Eastbound traffic is: south on Ucil Lake Rd to Swenty Rd north back to WIS 64.

There was no information on the cause of the accident.

