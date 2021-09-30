NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Crash in Oconto County closes all lanes of WIS 64

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BRAZEAU, Wis. (WFRV) – Both directions of WIS 64 are closed in Oconto County after a crash at Swenty Road.

According to officials, the incident happened around 6:50 a.m. and the duration of the closure is expected to last over two hours.

The crash happened in the town of Brazeau at Swenty Road.

The alternate for westbound traffic is: south on Swenty Rd to Ucil Lake Rd north back to WIS 64. Eastbound traffic is: south on Ucil Lake Rd to Swenty Rd north back to WIS 64.

There was no information on the cause of the accident.

Local 5 will continue to update this story as more information is released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

GBN 9/29/21: Pick Em

GBN 9/29/21: Challenge or No Challenge

GBN 9/29/21: Let's Get Social

GBN 9/29/21: Hello Pittsburgh

GBN 9/29/21: Crosby kicks for the win in San Fran

Locker Room: Previewing Packers versus Steelers