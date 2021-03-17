FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

UPDATE: All lanes now open on I-41 SB near Oshkosh

WEDNESDAY 3/17/2021 1:29 p.m.

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The crash that caused the two left lanes of I-41 southbound at WIS-76 to be closed, has been cleared and all lanes are now open.

According to officials, the duration of the closure was just short of an hour.

There is no information regarding the cause of the crash, Local 5 will update this story if more information becomes available.

ORIGINAL: Crash in Oshkosh causes two left lanes of I-41 SB to be closed

WEDNESDAY 3/17/2021 12:50 p.m.

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The two left lanes of I-41 southbound in Oshkosh are closed due to a crash.

First responders are on the scene, and officials estimate the closure to last around an hour.

The location is on I-41 southbound at WIS 76.

There is no information on the cause of the crash.

Local 5 will update the story as more information becomes available.

