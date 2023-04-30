OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A 25-year-old motorcyclist has died following a Saturday evening crash in Oshkosh near Algoma Boulevard and West New York Avenue that is now under investigation.

According to the Oshkosh Police Department, an investigation revealed that a 25-year-old was riding his motorcycle on Algoma Boulevard and hit a vehicle at the intersection of West New York Avenue around 9 p.m. on April 29.

Authorities say the 25-year-old man died as a result of the crash, and that the driver of the other vehicle is being cooperative with the investigation that is still ongoing.

No additional information has been provided.

