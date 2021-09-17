UPDATE: All lanes of WIS 96 in Outagamie Co. reopened

FRIDAY 9/17/2021 1:09 p.m.

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes of WIS 96 in Outagamie County have been reopened after a crash closed them for just under an hour.

According to officials, the incident was cleared around 1 p.m.

There was no information if there were any injuries.

Local 5 will update this story if more information is released.

ORIGINAL: Crash in Outagamie Co. closes WIS 96 West, three left lanes of WIS 96 East

FRIDAY 9/17/2021 12:21 p.m.

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash has closed the entirety of WIS 96 West and the three left lanes of WIS 96 East as well.

According to officials, the incident happened on WIS 96 near Bluemound Road in the Grand Chute/Appleton area.

The crash reportedly happened around 12:10 p.m. and the closure is expected to last two hours.

There was no information on the cause of the accident, or if there are any injuries.

Local 5 will continue to update this story as more information is released.