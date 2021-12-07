UPDATE: Alternative routes setup following crash on Highway 47 in Outagamie County, estimated to last for two hours

TUESDAY 12/07/21 2: 45 p.m.



OUTAGAMIE Co., Wis. (WFRV)- New details have been released regarding the accident on Highway 47 in the Outagamie County area.

According to the WisDOT, alternative routes have been set up to help the flow of traffic through the area.

According to the release, that was sent on Tuesday, December 7, there are two routes set up; one for the Northbound direction and one for the Southbound direction.

For drivers heading North, traffic will take County Road S and head West. They will continue until they get on Highway 76, heading North. From there they will go down to 76 until they hit Highway 54. Once on East 54, they will drive until back on 47.

For the Southbound route, drivers will get off 47 at Highway 54 heading Westbound. From there, they will continue until Highway 76 is Southbound. While going South, drivers will go to County Road S and go East. Then they will eventually hit Highway 47 again.

The crash is still slated to continue for about two hours, with the Outagamie County Sheriffs handling the incident.

No other information has been released at this time. Local Five will continue to update this story.

ORIGINAL STORY: Crash in Outagamie County closes all lanes on WIS 47, near County Road A

TUESDAY 12/07/21 2:05 p.m.

OUTAGAMIE Co., Wis. (WFRV)- The WisDOT is reporting a crash on the WIS 47 that has closed all lanes on the highway heading in both directions.

News of the accident was announced on Tuesday, December 7, placing the crash around 1:45 p.m.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department is the handling agency on the crash, according to officials. The crash is placed near the City of Black Creek, between County A and 12 corners Road.

The cause of the accident or if any injuries were reported have not been released at this time.

The traffic delays are estimated to last for about two hours, no alternative routes have been provided. No other information has been released at this time. Local Five will continue to update this story as new information becomes available.