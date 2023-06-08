FREEDOM, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash late Wednesday night in Outagamie County left one man dead and another man with minor injuries.

In a release from the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched at 10:21 p.m. to the intersection of County Highway E and Greiner Road in Freedom for a reported crash.

According to authorities, a preliminary investigation shows that a motorcycle going north on County Highway E was struck by an SUV traveling west on Griener Road after the driver of the SUV allegedly failed to yield for the motorcycle’s right of way.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 52-year-old man from Seymour, was pronounced dead on the scene while the driver of the SUV, a 40-year-old Grand Chute man, was left with minor injuries.

The deadly crash reportedly left the intersection closed for five hours while crews collected evidence and cleared the scene. The intersection has since been reopened.

No other details on this incident, including the names of the parties involved, have been made available and the crash remains under investigation.

