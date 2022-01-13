LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

UPDATE: All lanes reopened on I-43 in Sheboygan County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
THURSDAY 1/13/2022 7:54 a.m.

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – I-43 has reopened all of its lanes in Sheboygan County after a crash closed the highway for over two hours.

According to authorities, all lanes on I-43 in Sheboygan County are reopened. The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. and was cleared around 7:50 a.m.

There was no information on the cause of the crash or if there were any injuries.

Local 5 will update this story as more information is released.

ORIGINAL: Crash in Sheboygan Co. closes both directions of I-43

THURSDAY 1/13/2022 6:35 a.m.

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash has closed nearly nine miles of I-43 in Sheboygan County.

According to officials, I-43 is closed between County XX and WIS 42. The closure is expected to last two hours.

The incident reportedly happened around 5:30 a.m.

The alternate routes are as follows:

  • NB:  exit at WIS 42, north to County XX in Manitowoc County, east back to I-43.  Reverse for SB.

There was no information on the cause of the crash, or if there are any injuries. Local 5 will continue to update this story as more information is released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

De Pere Boys & Girls basketball

HS Hoops 1/8: Butler drops 40 as FVL edges Xavier; Kimberly falls to Whitnall

Cheesehead Invitational: Clark wins gold, Kaukauna takes 6th

HS Sports Xtra Highlights: West De Pere hands Green Bay East first loss; Team of the Week

HS Sports Xtra Highlights: Hortonville girls, boys stun Appleton East

Game of the Week: Brillion ousts Roncalli to remain undefeated