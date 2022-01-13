UPDATE: All lanes reopened on I-43 in Sheboygan County

THURSDAY 1/13/2022 7:54 a.m.

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – I-43 has reopened all of its lanes in Sheboygan County after a crash closed the highway for over two hours.

According to authorities, all lanes on I-43 in Sheboygan County are reopened. The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. and was cleared around 7:50 a.m.

There was no information on the cause of the crash or if there were any injuries.

Local 5 will update this story as more information is released.

ORIGINAL: Crash in Sheboygan Co. closes both directions of I-43

THURSDAY 1/13/2022 6:35 a.m.

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash has closed nearly nine miles of I-43 in Sheboygan County.

According to officials, I-43 is closed between County XX and WIS 42. The closure is expected to last two hours.

The incident reportedly happened around 5:30 a.m.

The alternate routes are as follows:

NB: exit at WIS 42, north to County XX in Manitowoc County, east back to I-43. Reverse for SB.

There was no information on the cause of the crash, or if there are any injuries. Local 5 will continue to update this story as more information is released.