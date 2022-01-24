UPDATE: Crash on WIS 32 in Sheboygan Co. cleared

MONDAY 1/24/2022 9:50 a.m.

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The crash on WIS 32 at WIS 23 has been cleared.

Original Story: Crash in Sheboygan Co. closes NB lane of WIS 32

MONDAY 1/24/2022 9:18 a.m.

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The northbound lane of WIS 32 in Sheboygan County is closed due to a crash.

According to WisDOT, the crash happened on WIS 32 northbound at WIS 23 eastbound near Sheboygan Falls.

There is no word on the severity of the crash at this time. Local 5 will update this story when the latest information becomes available.