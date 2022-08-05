PLYMOUTH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office has released information about a crash that caused all lanes on WIS 57 to be closed for multiple hours on Friday morning.

According to a release, three people were involved and all three were transported to local hospitals, one with ‘serious injuries.’

Deputies state that a preliminary investigation shows that a 2013 Honda CRV, with two occupants, stopped at the intersection of County Road J and WIS 57. After stopping, deputies say that the driver pulled out into the path of a 2000 Volvo Dump Truck.

The driver of the Honda was a 42-year-old woman from Grafton, her passenger was a 22-year-old woman from Port Washington. The driver of the dump truck has been identified as a 64-year-old Kiel man.

Authorities say that the 22-year-old passenger was transported to a local hospital with ‘serious injuries’ and the other two drivers had minor injuries.

As a result of the crash, the dump truck ended up in a waterway, leading to the DNR being called to the scene.

