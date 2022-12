SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – All northbound and southbound lanes on WIS 32 at Happy Lane in Sheboygan Falls are closed due to a crash.

According to WisDOT, the crash happened around 5:20 p.m. on Thursday.

The Sheboygan Falls Police Department is responding to the scene, and estimates that the incident will take over two hours to clear.

No other information was provided.

Local 5 will update this story when new details are released.