ROSE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities say one man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Waushara County.

According to a release from the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded on November 2 at 9:16 a.m. to reports of a crash on 15th Road just to the south of County Highway A in the Town of Rose.

Officials say they found a vehicle on the scene that looked to be going southbound on 15th Road before leaving the roadway and hitting a number of trees.

The driver, 28-year-old Samuel T. Kemper from Weyauwega, was pronounced dead on the scene by the Waushara County Medical Examiner.

At this time no other information is available on this incident. Local Five will update this story if more details are released.