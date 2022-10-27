THURSDAY, 10/27/2022, 3:00 p.m.

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update regarding the crash on WIS 26 in Winnebago County.

WisDOT reports that the crash is cleared and all lanes are open at this time.

Crash in Winnebago County closes southbound lanes on WIS 26

THURSDAY, 10/27/2022, 2:08 p.m.

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting a crash in Winnebago County near the city of Oshkosh.

According to WisDOT, the crash is on WIS 26 for traffic heading south at County N. As a result, all southbound lanes are blocked.

The crash reportedly happened around 1:45 p.m. and is expected to take around one hour to clear. The Wisconsin State Patrol is on the scene handling the incident.

There is no word on what caused the crash or if there are any injuries. Local 5 News will update this when more information is made available.