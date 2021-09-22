Crash in Winnebago County sends two people to hospital, one with serious injuries

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – The driver of a vehicle that rolled over multiple times on I-41 in Fox Crossing was sent to a hospital with serious injuries on Tuesday evening.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 21 around 6:45 p.m., one vehicle rolled over on I-41 northbound just south of HWY 10. Two juveniles were inside the vehicle.

The vehicle reportedly rolled over multiple times, and the driver was ejected. Both people inside the car were transported to a local hospital. The driver had serious injuries while the passenger had minor injuries.

I-41 had two lanes shut down for close to three hours.

The crash remains under investigation.

