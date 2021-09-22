FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Crash in Winnebago County sends two people to hospital, one with serious injuries

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – The driver of a vehicle that rolled over multiple times on I-41 in Fox Crossing was sent to a hospital with serious injuries on Tuesday evening.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 21 around 6:45 p.m., one vehicle rolled over on I-41 northbound just south of HWY 10. Two juveniles were inside the vehicle.

The vehicle reportedly rolled over multiple times, and the driver was ejected. Both people inside the car were transported to a local hospital. The driver had serious injuries while the passenger had minor injuries.

I-41 had two lanes shut down for close to three hours.

The crash remains under investigation.

Local 5 will continue to update this story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Locker Room: Keys to the game

Inside Skinny: Packers fence

Locker Room: Behind Enemy Lines: San Francisco 49ers week 3

Locker Room: Breaking down Packers win over Lions

Bostick on time in Green Bay

Bostick on next chapter