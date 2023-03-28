WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 61-year-old man from southeastern Wisconsin is dead following a deadly crash on WIS 33 that involved two cars and a semi-truck on March 27.

A release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office states that the department is investigating the incident that resulted in the death of a man from Addison.

Around 1:15 p.m. on Monday, reports were received about a crash at the intersection of WIS 33 and Alpine Drive. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Allenton Fire Department responded to the scene.

When crews arrived, it was determined that one of the drivers was ‘severely injured.’ The Allenton Fire Department requested West Bend Fire Intercept to respond, and Flight for Life was subsequently requested to respond to the scene.

According to authorities, an initial investigation of the crash showed that two vehicles were eastbound on WIS 33 and the lead vehicle, which was driven by the 61-year-old, slowed and came to a stop to make a left turn onto Alpine Drive.

A second vehicle allegedly failed to stop for the lead car, reportedly rear-ending it, causing the vehicle to go into the oncoming lane of traffic. After going into oncoming traffic, deputies say it hit a semi-truck that was westbound on WIS 33.

Flight for Life landed on WIS 33 and the injured man was then transported to Froedtert Wauwatosa by Allenton Fire. Shortly after, deputies were notified that the driver was pronounced dead.

The driver of the semi-truck and the vehicle behind the lead car were not transported by rescue. The release did not state if those drivers sustained any injuries.

Authorities say that this was the third traffic fatality of 2023 in the county.

The incident remains under investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

No additional information was provided.