BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Brown County are working toward securing loose cattle after a crash on Sturgeon Bay Road at Champion Road in Brown County.

Brown County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed with Local 5 News that WIS 57 northbound is shut down at County Highway K until it’s all cleared up, which reportedly shouldn’t be too much longer.

A cattle trailer reportedly was involved in a crash and at this time, only two cows are loose.

Local 5 News will continue to update this as we learn more.