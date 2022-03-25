FRANKLIN, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman from Whitelaw is dead after she lost control and went into a ditch before overturning the vehicle.

According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, on March 25 around 4:45 a.m., reports came in of a single-vehicle rollover crash on Hillcrest Road in the Township of Franklin. Authorities believe that a woman from Whitelaw was driving eastbound on Hillcrest Road when she lost control of the vehicle.

She was reportedly driving a 2005 Chevy Trailblazer, and when she lost control she left the roadway and went into the ditch and overturned. Officials say that the woman was ejected from the vehicle.

The woman was pronounced dead after life-saving efforts were attempted by first responders at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation, but authorities think that icy road conditions played a factor in the crash.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.