RICHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Horicon is facing multiple charges after authorities said he was using his cell phone at the time of a crash that ended up killing a pregnant woman and her one-year-old son.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook about a crash that happened back on June 28 near the intersection of STH 164 and Elmwood Road. The investigation resulted in the arrest of a 31-year-old man from Horicon.

The incident happened when a southbound vehicle was rear-ended by the Horicon man. That caused the vehicle to get pushed into the oncoming lane of traffic. It was then reportedly hit by a northbound vehicle.

Officials say that the crash resulted in multiple deaths. A pregnant 30-year-old Mayville woman and her one-year-old son both were in the southbound vehicle and died. The driver of the northbound vehicle has ‘serious injury’. He was identified as a 67-year-old Waukesha man.

The final investigation reportedly showed that the driver that caused the crash was using social media and other applications on his cell phone at the time of the crash.

He is in custody and faces multiple charges:

Three counts of Homicide by Negligent Operation of a Vehicle

One count of Reckless Driving causing Great Bodily Harm

There was no additional information provided. Local 5 will continue to update this story if more details are released.