JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 24-year-old Kansas resident was arrested in Wisconsin on an OWI charge after he crashed into a boulder in the parking lot of a sports bar.

According to the Janesville Police Department, witnesses reported the crash in the parking lot of Sidelines Sports Pub and Grill around 10:25 p.m. on August 3.

Officers say the driver, later identified as Giovanny Zendejas-Castellanos, reportedly grabbed a backpack out of the car and began running into a nearby field. He would later return to the car before officers arrived at the scene.

Authorities say Zendejas-Castellanos showed signs of impairment, allegedly failed standardized field sobriety tests, and was arrested for OWI – 1st Offense.

A K9 was then used for an article search after officers were made aware that Zendejas-Castellanos returned to the car without the backpack. The K9 was able to find the backpack and officers say that a stolen firearm was reportedly found in the backpack which included identifying information for Zendejas-Castellanos.

It was also noted in the release that Zendejas-Castellanos later allegedly fought with officers at a local hospital; he was eventually taken to the Rock County Jail.

Charges against Zendejas-Castellanos include:

OWI – 1st Offense

Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Endangering Safety by Use of Dangerous Weapon – Intoxicated

Resisting an Officer

No additional details were provided.