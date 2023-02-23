GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes on I-43 southbound near the Leo Frigo Memorial Bridge in Green Bay are closed due to a crash where a semi appears to be lodged into the median wall.

According to WisDOT, the incident happened around 10:30 a.m.

The handling agency is the Brown County Highway Department, and officials expect it to take roughly 2 hours to clear.

The Green Bay Police Department is also asking drivers to avoid the area.

An alternate route from Atkinson Drive to Velp Avenue has been provided. Velp Avenue turns into US 141, then to Webster Avenue and back to I-43.

No additional information was provided.