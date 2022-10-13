THURSDAY 10/13/22 – 12:22 p.m.
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that blocked two lanes on I-41 north near Oshkosh.
Officials say that all lanes are now clear, however, the right shoulder is still blocked.
No other information has been provided.
Original Story: Crash near Oshkosh closes two lanes on I-41 north
THURSDAY 10/13/22 – 11:54 a.m.
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash on I-41 north near Oshkosh has blocked the two left lanes and the right shoulder.
According to WisDOT, the incident happened around 11:30 a.m.
Officials say that the lanes should reopen in about two hours.
The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is responding to the crash.
Local 5 will update this story when further details are released.