UPDATE: Crash on WIS 57 in Plymouth cleared, all lanes back open

TUESDAY, 11/30/2021 2:29 p.m.

PLYMOUTH, Wis. (WFRV) – The crash on WIS 57 northbound in Plymouth has been cleared, all lanes are back open to traffic.

TUESDAY, 11/30/2021 1:31 p.m.

PLYMOUTH, Wis. (WFRV)- The Wisconsin DOT released news of a crash in Sheboygan County that has closed lanes on the WIS 57, heading Northbound.

The crash occurred on Tuesday, November 30, around one in the afternoon.

Authorities explain that the accident is near County Road C, the closest city is Plymouth. The accident has closed the right lane and is expected to last for about two hours.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department is the handling agency for the crash.

No other information has been released at this time. Local Five will continue to update this story as new information arises.