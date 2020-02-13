UPDATE: Crash on I-41 at Velp in Green Bay cleared

THURSDAY 2/13/2020 7:51 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash on I-41 southbound at Velp Avenue has been cleared, according to authorities.

The crash has originally closed the left shoulder of the highway.

A car could be seen flipped over on traffic cameras courtesy of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

There is no word yet on the exact cause of the crash but slippery roads are believed to be a contributing factor.

THURSDAY 2/13/2020 7:13 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Law enforcement in Green Bay are responding to a multi-vehicle crash on I-41 at Velp Avenue.

Officials say slippery roadways are believed to be a contributing factor. Authorities are reporting no injuries at this time.

