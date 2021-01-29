FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

UPDATE: Crash on I-41 near County J cleared, all lanes open

OUTAGAMIE, Wis. (WFRV) – The accident has been cleared near County J on I-41 and all lanes of traffic are now open.

Original Story: Left lane remains closed on Southbound I-41 due to crash

Jan 29, 2021 7:44 p.m.

OUTAGAMIE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Outagamie County Sheriff Department has opened all Southbound lanes except the left lane.

Traffic can now pass slowly through I-41 near County J.

Original Story: Crash on I-41 blocks Southbound lanes near County J

Jan 29, 2021 7:38 p.m.

OUTAGAMIE, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes have been affected on HWY I-41 Southbound near County J due to a crash.

The estimated duration of the closure is one hour.

No information on the cause of the incident, nor if there are any injuries.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

