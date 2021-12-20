UPDATE: All lanes reopen on I-41 following accident

MONDAY 12/20/2021 9:08 p.m.

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV)- All lanes on the I-41 heading Southbound have reopened following a crash that occurred on Monday, December 20.

The WisDOT places the crash near the City of Oshkosh. No information regarding injures or the cause of the accident has been released at this time.

Local Five will continue to update this story as new information becomes available.

