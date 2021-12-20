FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

UPDATE: All lanes reopen on I-41 following accident

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Wisconsin Department of Transportation WisDOT

MONDAY 12/20/2021 9:08 p.m.

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV)- All lanes on the I-41 heading Southbound have reopened following a crash that occurred on Monday, December 20.

The WisDOT places the crash near the City of Oshkosh. No information regarding injures or the cause of the accident has been released at this time.

Local Five will continue to update this story as new information becomes available.

UPDATE: Crash on I-41 has caused two lanes to close near Oshkosh

MONDAY 12/20/21 8:50 p.m.

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV)- New information has been released relating to a recent crash on the I-41.

According to the WisDOT, a crash near the City of Oshkosh has caused an additional lane heading south to close, meaning now two lanes are temporarily blocked.

The incident is believed to have occurred around 8 p.m. on Monday, December 20, according to the release. No cause or details of injuries have been released at this time.

No other information regarding the accident has been made public. Local Five will update this story when new details emerge.

ORIGINAL STORY: Crash on I-41 causes one lane to close near Oshkosh

MONDAY 12/20/21 8:12 p.m.

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV)- A crash on the I-41 has closed one lane heading south, according to the WisDOT.

Reports of the accident came in on Monday, December 20.

According to the release, the crash is estimated to have occurred around 8 p.m. Monday night, near the city of Oshkosh. The closest marker to the crash is near County road Y off the highway.

The accident has caused the left lane on the Southbound side of the 41 to close. The temporarily closure is expected to last for about two hours.

No detour routes have been provided at this time. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s are the leading agency on the accident.

Local Five will update this story when new information is made public.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Steve Jones joins Sports Xtra to discuss stepping down as Kimberly football coach

HS Sports Xtra: Ashwaubenon sweeps Bay Port, Green Bay East earns Team of the Week

HS Sports Xtra: Friday's FVA Highlights

HSSPX: Thursday Night Basketball

Fox Valley Lutheran earns early statement win, 80-66 over Freedom

Aaron Mitchell 1-on-1 interview about new book: "Phoenix Rising"