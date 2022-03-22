FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting a utility emergency on I-41 at the location of County B for traffic heading south.

According to officials, all lanes heading south on Interstate 41 at County B are closed due to the utility emergency that happened around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is handling the incident and it’s expected to take around 2 hours to clear.

Officials are giving an alternate route. Southbound traffic will exit I-41 at CTH B. West on CTH B to WIS 175. South on WIS 175 to WIS 49. East on WIS 49 back to I-41.

