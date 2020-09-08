UPDATE: Crash on I-41 near De Pere cleared

TUESDAY 9/8/2020 3:26 p.m.
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash that was blocking one lane of I-41 northbound near De Pere has been cleared.
Officials say the crash happened shortly before 2:45 p.m. Tuesday.
No additional details are available at this time.
Original Story: Crash on I-41 near De Pere blocking northbound lane
TUESDAY 9/8/2020 3:00 p.m.
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash on I-41 northbound near De Pere is causing delays this afternoon.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the crash has blocked the left lane of traffic near mile marker 159.8.
Crews are expected to clear the scene in about an hour.
No other details are available at this time.
Latest Stories
- FDA puts ‘black box’ warning on popular asthma medication; teens speak out about side effects
- Oshkosh elementary school going virtual ‘due to staff needing to quarantine’
- Appleton Airport announces non-stop flight to southeast U.S.
- ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic asks Trump for pardon: ‘Be my hero please’
- Donald Driver softball game to be doubleheader, Green & Gold game canceled