UPDATE: Crash on I-41 near De Pere cleared

TUESDAY 9/8/2020 3:26 p.m.

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash that was blocking one lane of I-41 northbound near De Pere has been cleared.

Officials say the crash happened shortly before 2:45 p.m. Tuesday.

No additional details are available at this time.

Original Story: Crash on I-41 near De Pere blocking northbound lane

TUESDAY 9/8/2020 3:00 p.m.

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash on I-41 northbound near De Pere is causing delays this afternoon.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the crash has blocked the left lane of traffic near mile marker 159.8.

Crews are expected to clear the scene in about an hour.

No other details are available at this time.

