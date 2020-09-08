GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

UPDATE: Crash on I-41 near De Pere cleared

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
TUESDAY 9/8/2020 3:26 p.m.

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash that was blocking one lane of I-41 northbound near De Pere has been cleared.

Officials say the crash happened shortly before 2:45 p.m. Tuesday.

No additional details are available at this time.

Original Story: Crash on I-41 near De Pere blocking northbound lane

TUESDAY 9/8/2020 3:00 p.m.

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash on I-41 northbound near De Pere is causing delays this afternoon.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the crash has blocked the left lane of traffic near mile marker 159.8.

Crews are expected to clear the scene in about an hour.

No other details are available at this time.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Notre Dame kicks off preseason practices

Dock Spiders claim NWL pod chamionship

Brett Favre, Jordy Nelson inducted into Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame

Dock Spiders rally to knock out Booyah, advance to championship game

Dock Spiders rally to knock out Booyah, advance to championship game

Training camp first practice 10