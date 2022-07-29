FRIDAY, 7/29/2022, 6:27 p.m.
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), has given an update on the crash on I-41 in the City of De Pere that blocked all lanes.
According to WisDOT, the crash has cleared and all lanes are now reopened.
FRIDAY, 7/29/2022, 5:30 p.m.
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash on I-41 southbound near County S has all lanes blocked.
According to WisDOT, the Brown County Sheriff’s Department is handling the incident and should have lanes cleared within an hour.
Numerous fire trucks have been spotted.
Local 5 will provide an update when more information is released.