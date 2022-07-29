FRIDAY, 7/29/2022, 6:27 p.m.

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), has given an update on the crash on I-41 in the City of De Pere that blocked all lanes.

According to WisDOT, the crash has cleared and all lanes are now reopened.

Crash on I-41 near De Pere has all lanes blocked

FRIDAY, 7/29/2022, 5:30 p.m.

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash on I-41 southbound near County S has all lanes blocked.

According to WisDOT, the Brown County Sheriff’s Department is handling the incident and should have lanes cleared within an hour.

Crash on I-41 @ County S

Numerous fire trucks have been spotted.

Local 5 will provide an update when more information is released.