UPDATE: Crash on I-41 near Grand Chute cleared, left lane reopened

TUESDAY 1/21/20 8:26 a.m.

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) — The crash along I-41 southbound in Grand Chute that caused traffic delays Tuesday morning has been cleared.

Officials were able to clear the incident within an hour, allowing traffic to return to normal.

Crash on I-41 near Grand Chute causing delays

TUESDAY 1/21/20 7:27 a.m.

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) — A crash on I-41 southbound at WIS 47 in Grand Chute is causing some delays.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is reporting the left lane is closed to allow crews to respond to the incident.

Traffic can be seen backing up on the on-ramp from Richmond Street.