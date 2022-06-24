Wisconsin Department of Transportation logo with the Leo Frigo bridge.

FRIDAY 6/24/2022 – 5:12 p.m.

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes are now open after the crash near Holland Road in Little Chute on I-41 has been cleared.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department handled the crash in just under 30 minutes.

FRIDAY 6/24/2022 – 4:41 p.m.

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash on I-41 northbound has caused the left lane to close down.

The crash occurred near Little Chute by Holland Road.

According to WisDOT, the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department is handling the incident and it should be cleared within an hour.

Local 5 will provide an update when more information is available.