FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Drive Safe: Crashes & closures happening across N.E. Wisconsin

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Wisconsin Department of Transportation WisDOT

(WFRV) – With the snowfall not letting up since Friday night, drivers venturing out on Saturday should take extreme caution when driving on the snow-covered roads.

Local 5 has created an ongoing list of crashes and lane closures happening across Northeast Wisconsin on December 11. Make sure to check back to this story for the latest updates.

Outagamie County

UPDATE: Crash on I-41 near Oshkosh cleared, lane reopen

SATURDAY 12/11/2021 9:45 a.m.

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – This crash has been cleared and the left lane has reopened.

SATURDAY 12/11/2021 9:24 a.m.

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash on I-41, near Oshkosh, has resulted in a lane closure.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), on Saturday morning a crash occurred on northbound I-41, about 0.7 miles beyond Omro Road.

The crash has resulted in the closure of the left lane. WisDOT has not released further information surrounding the crash or how long the lane closure is expected to last.

UPDATE: Crash on I-41 near Menasha cleared, lane reopens

SATURDAY 12/11/2021 9:47 a.m.

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – This crash has been cleared and the left lane has reopened, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

SATURDAY 12/11/2021 8:36 a.m.

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), on Saturday morning, a crash occurred on I-41 north, near Menasha and about 0.6 miles beyond US 10 and WIS 441, causing the right lane to be blocked.

WisDOT has not released further information surrounding the crash or how long the lane closure is expected to last.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Freedom prevails in top 3 battle, Notre Dame wins on buzzer beater

Appleton East sweeps Kaukauna, Oshkosh North boys grab road win

De Pere dominates Pulaski

Game of the Week: West De Pere survives Xavier comeback in wild win

High School Hoops 12/9: De Pere, Notre Dame girls; Denmark boys grab conference wins

High School Hoops 12/9: De Pere, Notre Dame girls grab conference wins