Drive Safe: Crashes & closures happening across N.E. Wisconsin

(WFRV) – With the snowfall not letting up since Friday night, drivers venturing out on Saturday should take extreme caution when driving on the snow-covered roads.

Local 5 has created an ongoing list of crashes and lane closures happening across Northeast Wisconsin on December 11. Make sure to check back to this story for the latest updates.

Outagamie County

UPDATE: Crash on I-41 near Oshkosh cleared, lane reopen

SATURDAY 12/11/2021 9:45 a.m.

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – This crash has been cleared and the left lane has reopened.

SATURDAY 12/11/2021 9:24 a.m.

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash on I-41, near Oshkosh, has resulted in a lane closure.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), on Saturday morning a crash occurred on northbound I-41, about 0.7 miles beyond Omro Road.

The crash has resulted in the closure of the left lane. WisDOT has not released further information surrounding the crash or how long the lane closure is expected to last.

UPDATE: Crash on I-41 near Menasha cleared, lane reopens

SATURDAY 12/11/2021 9:47 a.m.

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – This crash has been cleared and the left lane has reopened, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

SATURDAY 12/11/2021 8:36 a.m.

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), on Saturday morning, a crash occurred on I-41 north, near Menasha and about 0.6 miles beyond US 10 and WIS 441, causing the right lane to be blocked.

WisDOT has not released further information surrounding the crash or how long the lane closure is expected to last.