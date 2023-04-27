THURSDAY, 4/27/2023 – 5:40 p.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with WisDOT have provided an update on the crash that closed down part of I-41 north in Appleton earlier on Thursday.

According to WisDOT, all lanes of traffic have now been reopened.

The crash that was expected to take two hours to clear was taken care of in roughly 30 minutes.

No additional information about the incident was provided.

Original story: Crash on I-41 north closes two left lanes at WIS 96 off-ramp in Appleton

THURSDAY, 4/27/2023 – 5:22 p.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash on I-41 in Appleton near WIS 96 / Wisconsin Avenue has shut down the two northbound left lanes of traffic.

According to WisDOT, the incident happened around 5 p.m. on Thursday.

The estimated duration of the closure is expected to take roughly two hours and the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office is handling the incident.

No additional information was provided. Local 5 will update this story when new details are released.