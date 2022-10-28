FRIDAY, 10/28/2022, 3:22 p.m.

EDEN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update regarding the crash in Fond du Lac County on I-41 northbound.

According to WisDOT, the crash is cleared and the left lane is now open to travelers.

FRIDAY, 10/28/2022, 2:40 p.m.

EDEN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting a crash on I-41 northbound in Fond du Lac County.

The crash near Eden is at County F. The left lane is closed as a result of the crash that happened around 2:20 p.m.

Fond du Lac County deputies are on the scene handling the incident. There is no word on what caused the crash or if there are any injuries.

Local 5 News will update this when more details are available.