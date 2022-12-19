MONDAY, 12/19/2022, 3:51 p.m.

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) reports the crash on I-41 northbound in Outagamie County has been cleared.

The right lane is now opened to motorists, and traffic seems to be moving steadily on I-41 at WIS 125, better known as College Avenue.

The crash was expected to take around two hours to clear, but deputies with the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office were able to clear the scene in an hour and a half.

There is no information regarding what caused the crash or if there are any injuries, but Local 5 News will update this if more details are released.

Crash on I-41 northbound in Outagamie County slowing traffic

MONDAY, 12/19/2022, 2:30 p.m.

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting a crash in Outagamie County.

The crash, which occurred around 2:15 p.m., is on I-41 northbound at WIS 125. As a result, the right lane is closed.

There is no word on what caused the crash or if there are any injuries, but the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene handling the incident.

Local 5 News will update this when we learn more.