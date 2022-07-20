WEDNESDAY, 7/20/2022, 3:00 p.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update on the crash on I-41 for traffic heading south near the City of Appleton.

According to WisDOT, the crash has been cleared and the right lane has reopened to those traveling in the area at this time.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office was able to clear the accident in around 30 minutes. No further information was provided regarding injuries or the cause of the crash.

WEDNESDAY, 7/20/2022, 2:30 p.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting a crash on I-41 for traffic heading south in Outagamie County.

The crash near the City of Appleton occurred around 2:20 p.m. on I-41 SB at the off-ramp to Freedom Road. As a result, the right lane is closed at this time. Heavy congestion can be seen as traffic is down to one lane.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene and handling the incident. WisDOT estimates the crash will take around one hour to clear.

No further information regarding what caused the crash or if there are any injuries has been made available at this time. Stick with Local 5 News to find out more as the information is given to us.