MONDAY, 9/19/2022, 8:34 p.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update regarding the crash on I-41 SB in Outagamie County.

According to WisDOT, all lanes have reopened to motorists and the crash is cleared.

The crash was expected to take around one hour to clear, but those with the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office were able to get the scene cleaned up in around 40 minutes.

Local 5 News will update this should any further details be released.

MONDAY, 9/19/2022, 8:02 p.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting a crash in Outagamie County.

The crash is on I-41 southbound at WIS 125 near the City of Appleton. As a result, the two left lanes have been blocked off at this time.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene and handling the crash. WisDOT anticipates it will take around one hour to clear.

There is no word on what caused the crash or if there are any injuries at this time. Local 5 News will update this should more details emerge.