APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The early morning crash on I-41 South in Appleton has been cleared and all lanes are reopened.

According to WisDOT, the crash occurred at 4:56 a.m. and was cleared in just under two hours at 6:31 a.m.

All lanes are reopened, however, road conditions are still slippery in that area so drivers should drive with extra caution.

Monday, April 17, 6:14 A.M.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – I-41 South in Appleton is experiencing some traffic delays after a crash momentarily closed all the southbound lanes.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the crash occurred at 4:56 a.m. Monday morning.

The crash initially closed I-41 South at the ramp from Northland Avenue however, the incident is now only affecting the left lane and traffic is slowly moving.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene and the crash is expected to take about two hours to clear.

No other details are available at the moment. Local Five will update this story provided more information is released.